Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,312 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 1.4% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.09% of Emerson Electric worth $49,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after buying an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,925,000 after buying an additional 212,999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,645,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,698,000 after buying an additional 39,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,322,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,071,000 after buying an additional 329,047 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $77.97. 1,729,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,377. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

