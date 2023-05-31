AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Holdings Trimmed by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 382,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,627 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $25,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,675,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,087,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $72.42. 2,236,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,375. The stock has a market cap of $224.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.07.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

