Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,491,000 after buying an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.45 on Wednesday, hitting $418.58. 1,421,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,027,028. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03. The company has a market cap of $311.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.28.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

