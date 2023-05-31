Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Sells 139,441 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,441 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 141,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,833. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

