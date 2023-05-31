Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,947,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up 5.1% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,515,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,571,000 after purchasing an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,608,000 after buying an additional 93,229 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,941,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,637.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,968,000 after acquiring an additional 340,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLY traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.87. 101,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,635. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $75.12 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.