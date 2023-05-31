Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Buys 210 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.78.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,763,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.13 and a 200-day moving average of $168.87. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

