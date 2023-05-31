Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Short Interest Update

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sea Otter Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Acquisition by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 256,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 121,947 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 539,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 75,577 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 1,046.8% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,040,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after buying an additional 1,862,415 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 1,303,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 48,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,891. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. Ares Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.