Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz Buys 185,186 Shares of Astro Resources NL (ASX:ARO) Stock

Astro Resources NL (ASX:ARO – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz acquired 185,186 shares of Astro Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,000.04 ($6,535.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Astro Resources NL engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for mineral sands, diamond, and gold deposits. The company operates through three segments: Heavy Minerals, Diamond, and Uranium Exploration Industry. the Needles gold project located in Nevada, the United States; Governor Broome mineral sands project located in the south-west region of Western Australia; East Kimberley diamond project located in the northeast region of Western Australia; and Kibby Basin project located in Nevada, the United States.

