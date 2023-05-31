Anshul Sadana Sells 18,817 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $2,882,952.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,803,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $6,588,786.75.

On Thursday, March 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ANET traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.42. 6,351,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,275. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $178.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after buying an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.