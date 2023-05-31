AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Up 3.3%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.38. 803,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,260,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AU. Investec lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 664.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.