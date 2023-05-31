American Century Companies Inc. Has $318.42 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 720,195 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.18% of T-Mobile US worth $318,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,395,000 after buying an additional 5,023,953 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 420.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,363,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $190,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 492.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 842,572 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 2.0 %

TMUS stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.78. 1,589,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,441,009. The company has a market cap of $165.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.76 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,019 shares of company stock valued at $16,473,970 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

