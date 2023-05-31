American Century Companies Inc. Has $243.57 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 39,769 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.18% of Salesforce worth $243,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avory & Company LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Salesforce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Fund LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Loop Capital upped their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.81.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM remained flat at $218.87 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,422,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521,314. The firm has a market cap of $214.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,042.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,631 shares of company stock worth $8,423,784. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

