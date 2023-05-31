American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,985,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217,004 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.49% of Williams Companies worth $196,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,349,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,532. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

