Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 813,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.6% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,153,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.51.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,282,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,638,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $126.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day moving average is $99.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 761,217 shares valued at $30,709,834. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

