Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells $29,695.20 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,244,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,964,102. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $126.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

