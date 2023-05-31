Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells $29,695.20 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 25th, Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50.
Alphabet Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,244,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,964,102. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $126.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
