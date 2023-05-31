Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Hosking Partners LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,056,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,668 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.8% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saban Cheryl boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.8 %

GOOG stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,556,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,667,533. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average of $100.50. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $127.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 761,217 shares worth $30,709,834. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.