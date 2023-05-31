Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.80

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.80 and last traded at C$14.82, with a volume of 12773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cormark cut their price target on Algoma Central from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
Algoma Central Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$574.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.77.
Algoma Central Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.
About Algoma Central
Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.
See Also
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.