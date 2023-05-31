Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.80

Posted by on May 31st, 2023

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALCGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.80 and last traded at C$14.82, with a volume of 12773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on Algoma Central from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$574.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($0.09). Algoma Central had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of C$210.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.8366093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Central Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

About Algoma Central

(Get Rating)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.