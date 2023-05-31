Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.80

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.80 and last traded at C$14.82, with a volume of 12773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on Algoma Central from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Algoma Central Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$574.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Algoma Central Dividend Announcement

Algoma Central ( TSE:ALC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($0.09). Algoma Central had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of C$210.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.8366093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

About Algoma Central

(Get Rating)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.