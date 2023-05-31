Alchemy Pay (ACH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $186.54 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay token can now be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $186.54 million and approximately $41.65 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Token Profile

Alchemy Pay’s genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,287,413,512 tokens. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.