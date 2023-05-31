Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Shares Down 1.4%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.60 ($0.13). Approximately 543,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 900,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.13).

Agronomics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £105.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.42.

Get Agronomics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agronomics news, insider James (Jim) Mellon purchased 392,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £47,040 ($58,131.49). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,108,001 shares of company stock worth $11,864,010. 24.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Agronomics

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.