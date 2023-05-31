Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) is Cheviot Value Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,259 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 5.5% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $22,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.6 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AEM traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,703,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,544. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

