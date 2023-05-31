738 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Waters by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waters by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Waters by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.27.

Waters Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE WAT traded down $4.06 on Wednesday, hitting $251.51. 189,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $248.60 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The firm had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.