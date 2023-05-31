584 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 584 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.61. 3,919,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,130. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.50 and a 200-day moving average of $159.95. Target Co. has a one year low of $133.01 and a one year high of $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.