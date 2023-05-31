50,000 Shares in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Acquired by Verdad Advisers LP

Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES comprises approximately 1.1% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IMOS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,462. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $34.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $927.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.96.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

