44,800 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,000. Alibaba Group comprises 1.2% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,111,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,496,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,413,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

