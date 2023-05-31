410,057 Shares in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Bought by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 410,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,548,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Autohome at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Autohome by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Autohome by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Autohome by 2,036.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

ATHM stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 267,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,879. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

