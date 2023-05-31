25,500 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

HOLX traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $79.00. 619,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,871. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

