22,957 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by Hobart Private Capital LLC

Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,292,000 after purchasing an additional 373,609 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 617.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 71,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,775 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.24. 3,419,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,352. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $119.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.44.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

