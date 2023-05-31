167,016 Shares in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Purchased by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 167,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,636,000. Titan Machinery accounts for about 3.7% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Titan Machinery at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $1,545,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at $5,222,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 225,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TITN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.59. 199,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,809. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.63. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $569.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.52 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

