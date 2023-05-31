13,479 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Acquired by Hobart Private Capital LLC

Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up about 0.4% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,152,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,621,000 after acquiring an additional 513,450 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,784,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,317,000 after purchasing an additional 507,226 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 138.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 861,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 361.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 444,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,014.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 210,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 191,514 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.24. The stock had a trading volume of 236,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,806. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $60.36.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

