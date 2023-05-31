1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Swiss National Bank raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 201.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after acquiring an additional 155,987 shares in the last quarter. 37.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 506,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $538.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

