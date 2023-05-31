1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Swiss National Bank raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 201.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after acquiring an additional 155,987 shares in the last quarter. 37.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 506,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $538.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $13.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.