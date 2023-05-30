ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC upped their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 0.8 %

ZTO stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,713 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,931,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,157 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% during the first quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,358,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,880,000 after acquiring an additional 104,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,877,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,100,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital, privacy waybill and cloud printing. It operates through the Express Delivery and Freight Forwarding segments.

Further Reading

