Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,517 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $164.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.36 and its 200-day moving average is $163.34. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.