Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Short Interest Update

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.1 %

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.91 and a 200 day moving average of $127.09.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.