Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in May

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,027,400 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 38,825,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,639.5 days.
Xiaomi Price Performance
OTCMKTS:XIACF opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Xiaomi has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.
About Xiaomi
