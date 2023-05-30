Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in May

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,027,400 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 38,825,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,639.5 days.

Xiaomi Price Performance

OTCMKTS:XIACF opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Xiaomi has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of smartphone, hardware and software products. Its business covers power bank, audio, camera and lifestyle. Xiaomi doing business through three business segments-Hardware, E-commerce & New Retail and Internet services. Its products include power bank pro, headphones, in-ear headphones pro, bluetooth headset basic with dock, bluetooth speaker, sphere camera, home security camera, action camera, robot builder, electric scooter, bedside lamp, and body composition scale.

