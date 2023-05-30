Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $250.00 at Morgan Stanley

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WDAY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.44.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.78, a P/E/G ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $218.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

