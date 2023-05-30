Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $243.00 at Barclays

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. OTR Global raised Workday to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.44.

Workday stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.11. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of -209.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

