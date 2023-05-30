Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $75.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.