Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VWAGY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Volkswagen Price Performance

Volkswagen stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $23.34.

Volkswagen Cuts Dividend

About Volkswagen

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.6392 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.21%.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

