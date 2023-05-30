VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of VNET Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

VNET Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $390.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $272.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.53 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that VNET Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in VNET Group by 749.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in VNET Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in VNET Group by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

