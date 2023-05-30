Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Virtu Financial has a payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $373.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIRT. TheStreet cut Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,482.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,963,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $216,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 553.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 686,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth $977,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Articles

