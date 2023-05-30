Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.30 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. HSBC increased their price target on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,030,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 828.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,465,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,828,000 after buying an additional 9,338,651 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 255.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,488,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,843,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

