Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.30 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. HSBC increased their price target on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.35.
Vipshop Price Performance
Shares of VIPS stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vipshop Company Profile
Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vipshop (VIPS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.