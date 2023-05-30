Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSATGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.60.

Several brokerages have commented on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

In related news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,607 shares of company stock worth $63,644. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Viasat stock opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45. Viasat has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

