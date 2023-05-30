Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,701,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.32. 3,783,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,013,375. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

