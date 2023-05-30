VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,000 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the April 30th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter valued at $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 360.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 166,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 45,370 shares during the period.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESPO traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.56. 63,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,455. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $54.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $289.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

