Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at SVB Securities

SVB Securities upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.71.

NYSE:UHS opened at $127.98 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.20.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at $779,547.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,258 shares of company stock valued at $10,733,371. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

