Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) PT Raised to $6.00

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

UBX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $35.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.71. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.15. Analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

