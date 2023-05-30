United States 3x Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USOU) Stock Price Up 1.7%

United States 3x Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USOU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.27. Approximately 93,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 125,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.
United States 3x Oil Fund Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.
