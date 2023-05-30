United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut United Security Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

UBFO opened at $6.49 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $110.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.63.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Woods bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,053.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 9,500 shares of company stock worth $63,685 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 566,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $147,000. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.