United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) Shares Up 12.5%

United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

United National Bank Stock Up 12.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27.

United National Bank Company Profile

United National Bank offers various banking products and services in the Grady County. The company offers checking and savings accounts; credit cards; individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposits; business and merchant accounts; mortgage loans; direct deposit and SMS guardian services; and safe deposit boxes.

