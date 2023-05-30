Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $600.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $548.71.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 13.4 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $420.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.49. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $360.58 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.