Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $600.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $548.71.
Ulta Beauty Trading Down 13.4 %
Ulta Beauty stock opened at $420.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.49. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $360.58 and a 1-year high of $556.60.
In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
